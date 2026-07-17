Lee Da-hae, 18 Weeks Pregnant, Says Her Pregnancy Dream Left Her Feeling "Uneasy Even After Waking Up" ... What on Earth Did She Dream? ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Lee Da-hae, who is currently pregnant, revealed a pregnancy dream that was very different from what she had expected. She said, "I kept feeling uneasy even after waking up," sparking curiosity about what the dream was.

On the 19th episode of SBS's "My Little Old Boy," actress Lee Da-hae, who is expecting her first child, will appear as a special MC and show off her charming personality.

Lee Da-hae, who shared the news of her pregnancy three years after her marriage, appeared in the SBS "My Little Old Boy" studio amid many congratulations.

Making her first TV appearance since becoming pregnant, Lee Da-hae said she is currently 18 weeks along and drew attention by revealing her baby's nickname, "Haebeen," which combines her name and her husband Se7en's name. She also unveiled, for the first time, Se7en's unexpected reaction when she first told him the news, along with a special behind-the-scenes story that only the two of them know. Viewers are now curious to see how Se7en reacted when he heard his wife's pregnancy news.

Lee Da-hae also revealed that the baby is a girl, and shared Se7en's especially devoted side as an expectant father of a daughter. She said Se7en has recently been enjoying videos on social media that show the daily lives of fathers and daughters, and is lost in happy daydreams, bringing smiles to everyone.

Meanwhile, Lee Da-hae surprised everyone by revealing her pregnancy dream, which was quite different from what she had hoped for. She confessed, "I kept feeling uneasy even after waking up." The identity of the dream that left the expectant mother flustered will be revealed on the show.

Lee Da-hae's honest story as a lovable expectant mother overflowing with affection can be seen on SBS's "My Little Old Boy," airing at 9 p.m. on Sunday, the 19th.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.