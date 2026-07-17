"Kong Kong Farm Farm" Welcomes a Surprise New Intern... Will He Win Over the Meritocratic Senior, Doh Kyung-soo?

Photo provided by tvN

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] A new intern will make a surprise appearance on "Bean-sown, Bean-grown Gagopam Hagopam Animal Farm."

In episode 5 of tvN's "Bean-sown, Bean-grown Gagopam Hagopam Animal Farm" (hereinafter "Kong Kong Farm Farm"), which airs on the 17th, a new intern who will join the horse ranch training disguises himself as a suspicious bracken thief, startling Lee Kwang-soo and Doh Kyung-soo.

Doh Kyung-soo shows delight at the unexpected identity of the bracken thief(?). At the same time, he says, "We need to see how he works now. He has to do the job well," revealing his meritocratic senior side. That leaves viewers curious about who will succeed Moon Sang-hoon as the new intern and whether he can earn Doh Kyung-soo's approval.

In addition, Lee Kwang-soo and Doh Kyung-soo will spend the episode trying to get closer to their respective partner horses. Doh Kyung-soo quickly wins over the picky Morris and works with him in harmony, while Lee Kwang-soo is overwhelmed by John Snow's forceful presence and cannot even raise his voice, drawing laughs with his pitiful struggle.

As John Snow continues not to cooperate despite his efforts, Lee Kwang-soo becomes increasingly frustrated and upset, eventually beginning to look for another partner horse. Attention is now focused on whether their partnership can continue and whether they can grow as close as Doh Kyung-soo and Morris.

Lee Kwang-soo and Doh Kyung-soo will also take on the challenge of selling horse manure compost. Working together to write a sales post on a secondhand trading platform, the two even enlist AI to help craft a strong promotional line, creating a result that feels almost like a screenplay and adding to the entertainment. Their unique sales pitch is raising curiosity about whether it can lead to actual purchases from customers.

Meanwhile, tvN's "Kong Kong Farm Farm" airs at 8:35 p.m. on the 17th.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.