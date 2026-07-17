Koo Hye-sun Reveals She Lived in a Goshiwon for a Year and Used a Shared Shower Room: "It Wasn't Inconvenient at All" ('Day & Night')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Koo Hye-sun revealed that she once lived in a goshiwon for as long as a year.

Koo Hye-sun will surprise viewers by revealing on the 34th episode of MBN's 'Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night,' which airs on Saturday the 18th, that she lived in a goshiwon for a full year. For a well-known actress who is often recognized, life in a goshiwon, where shared facilities are used frequently, could have been inconvenient. In particular, Koo said she had no trouble using the shared shower room, explaining, "The shower room was shared, and one person would go in, use it, and then the next person waiting would go in. It was fine."

Above all, Koo praised life in a goshiwon, saying, "Cleaning was done in one minute, which was great," and then added, "When you're at home, it feels like you need a lot of things, but when I organized only what I needed to live in a goshiwon, there wasn't much I actually needed," drawing admiration from everyone.

Koo also pointed to the clothes she wore and said, "From my undergraduate years through graduate school, I wore almost the same clothes for six years," then explained why she began wearing multiple sets of the same design, adding, "If you have a lot of clothes, you actually feel like you have nothing to wear. But if you only have one outfit, you just wear that."

When Kim Joo-ha asked about her family's reaction, saying, "Your daughter was an actress and a top star. Are your parents okay with that?" Koo gave an unexpected answer: "My parents just don't like me." She then lightened the mood with her quirky and cheerful wit, saying, "My mother's wish is, 'Please just buy some clothes,'" sending the set into laughter.

Koo also revealed the decisive reason she came to pursue such an extremely minimalist lifestyle. She said, "While going through anaphylactic shock, I thought, 'If I die, who will clean up all this stuff?'" She added, "After raising pets, my dog started chewing on things in the house, so from then on I began clearing out everything one by one," striking a chord with viewers.

Meanwhile, MBN's issue-making talk show 'Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night' is a new-format talk show that presents 'day and night, coolness and passion, information and emotion.' It airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.