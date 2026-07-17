Lee Sol-i and Park Sung-kwang Share Good News After Divorce Rumors, Saying, "I Got Good Results From My Follow-up Checkup"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, shared the welcome news that she received good results from a follow-up test after treatment for gynecological cancer.

On the 17th, Lee Sol-i directly announced the results of her follow-up test by posting on her social networking service (SNS), "I got good results."

She said calmly, "There is one item that needs to be retested, but how could anything be perfect? I guess I’ll just keep living as I am." She also expressed her gratitude, saying, "Thank you to all my friends who empathized with me and cheered me on."

Lee Sol-i previously drew widespread support and encouragement after publicly revealing in April last year that she had been diagnosed with gynecological cancer. After completing chemotherapy, she is now undergoing regular follow-up tests and focusing on recovering and managing her health.

On the 12th, when she visited the hospital for a follow-up checkup, Lee Sol-i said, "For us, it’s a very important checkup because it extends life by six months," and added, "I had a long day of tests, including blood work, a headache exam, a bone scan, and a chest-abdominal CT." She spoke candidly about how tense she felt.

She added, "Before a checkup, I always feel more anxious, so I look back one by one at how I’ve been living and whether I’ve been doing well. I regret some things, thinking, 'I shouldn’t have eaten that,' and feel relieved about others, thinking, 'I’m glad I did that.'" She also emphasized the importance of healthy habits, saying, "Above all, I believe taking care of the environment at home, where I spend most of my time, is a major pillar of good health."

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married comedian Park Sung-kwang in 2020 and won viewers’ affection by sharing their daily life on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) variety show "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny."

Recently, a meaningful post Lee Sol-i uploaded on SNS was interpreted too broadly online, leading to rumors of conflict and divorce with Park Sung-kwang. She later addressed the speculation herself, urging people not to read too much into it. Park Sung-kwang then left an openly affectionate comment on Lee Sol-i’s SNS, showing that their marital affection remains unchanged.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.