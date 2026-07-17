"Congratulations on escaping 'single hell'" 46-year-old Jeon Hyun-moo offers envious congratulations on 'I Live Alone' cast member Bae Na-ra's marriage

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Broadcaster Jeon Hyun-moo was happier than anyone else over the news of actress Bae Na-ra's marriage, yet he brought laughter by jokingly self-deprecating about his own situation alongside a witty congratulatory message calling her "escaping the hell of being single.

" On the 17th, Jeon Hyun-moo sent his congratulations to Bae Na-ra, who is about to get married, via his social media, saying, "Bae Na-ra, escape the hell of being single!! Congratulations ᅲᅲ. " The tear emoji he added along with the congratulations reminded fans of his own reality as a single person, eliciting laughter. Bae Na-ra joined MBC's "I Live Alone" this year as the first new "Rainbow Club" member of the New Year, receiving much love for revealing her single life of 16 years of living alone.

She received favorable reviews from viewers for her unpretentious daily life and friendly charm, and recently, she has continued her active role as a regular member, joining the "Fun Run Crew 1st Generation Mudoraji," which was personally planned by Jeon Hyun-moo, and participating in the "1st Rainbow Summer Retreat. " The broadcast on this day is also scheduled to reveal scenes of her taking on a trail running challenge with Kian84 and SHINee's Minho.

Bae Na-ra, who has been active as a representative single member on 'I Live Alone,' is now on the verge of 'escaping her single status. ' According to Bae Na-ra's agency, YY Entertainment, on the 16th, Bae Na-ra recently decided to marry Han Jae-ah and is currently preparing for the wedding.

However, it was reported that a specific wedding date has not yet been set. The two officially acknowledged their relationship last January and began a public romance.

They formed a connection while working together on various productions, including the musical 'Grease,' and developed into a couple based on their shared interests in music and acting, ultimately culminating in marriage. anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.