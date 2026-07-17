Kim Poong: "Jang Hang-jun has changed since becoming a 10-million-viewer director"... Surprising revelation ('Please Take Care of My Refrigerator')

Photo courtesy of JTBC [Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] On 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator,' Kim Poong exposes the true nature of his close friend, Jang Hang-jun.

On the JTBC show 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator,' airing on the 19th, two giants of the K-culture scene, Jang Hang-jun and Park Jin-young, will appear and showcase their witty banter. Yoo Yong-wook, who served as the head of the BBQ Research Institute in 'Black & White Chef 2,' will appear on the show. Yoo, who claims to have never received professional culinary training, introduces himself as being from the "street" scene and reveals a sense of camaraderie with Kim Poong, who is also from the "unorthodox" faction.

He then piques curiosity by reporting that a chef from 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' whom he coincidentally ran into showed him hostility. Following this, Jang Hang-jun, a master of Korean cinema, and Park Jin-young, a master of K-pop, will make their appearance. Jang Hang-jun, who became a director with a 10 million viewer hit with the film 'The Man Who Lives with King,' shares his honest feelings, stating, "People around me call me a master, but I feel like I am being subjected to massive collective ridicule.

" In response, Kim Poong, a close friend of Jang Hang-jun, elicits laughter by launching into a no-holds-barred exposé, stating, "He has changed significantly since surpassing 6 million viewers. " Furthermore, Park Jin-young, who has experience starring in films in the past, expresses his determination to return to acting and sends a love call to Director Jang Hang-jun.

Park Jin-young makes the set burst into laughter by asserting his confidence in comedic acting, claiming to be the style of Yoo Hae-jin from the movie 'The Man Who Lives with the King. ' However, an unexpected story that stands in the way of Park Jin-young's dream is revealed, further piquing curiosity.

Jang Hang-jun reveals the refrigerator he shares with his mother-in-law and daughter, instead of his wife Kim Eun-hee, who mainly lives in her studio. Jang Hang-jun's mother-in-law not only shares a tip praising her son-in-law Jang Hang-jun with the production crew but also expresses extraordinary affection, stating, "My son-in-law is better than my daughter.

" In particular, it is rumored that the contents of his refrigerator held the reason why Jang Hang-jun is inevitably loved by his mother-in-law. A large number of "non-regular cuts" of meat appeared in Jang Hang-jun's refrigerator, drawing significant attention.

Notably, a special ingredient known to be favored by Director Park Chan-wook was also revealed, exposing Jang Hang-jun's unexpected culinary preferences. Furthermore, Jang Hang-jun's signature dish, which brings the entire family—from his wife to his sisters-in-law—to his home, is also scheduled to be unveiled.

Meanwhile, JTBC's "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator" airs on the 19th at 8:50 PM. Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.