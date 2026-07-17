"Rotten Tomatoes score of 97%"... Christopher Nolan's 'Odyssey' breaks all-time record

Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Christopher Nolan's new film 'Odyssey' has earned a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, setting a new personal best for the director.

The result is especially meaningful because it surpasses all of Nolan's signature works, including 'Memento' (94%), 'The Dark Knight' (94%), 'Oppenheimer' (93%), 'Dunkirk' (92%), 'Insomnia' (91%), and 'Inception' (87%). Long praised for balancing artistic merit and mainstream appeal, Nolan has once again topped his own record, raising expectations for another masterpiece.

In particular, 'Odyssey' is seen as more than just a blockbuster. It is a project that brings together Christopher Nolan's long-held vision and cinematic ambition. For the first time in film history, the entire movie was shot in IMAX film format, and real locations in Greece, Italy, Iceland, Scotland, and the United States were used to create a massive scale and immersive experience that can only be fully felt in theaters. Overseas media and critics have responded with enthusiastic praise, calling it "an innovative film that even the gods would be overwhelmed by" (Luke Eccleston), "a wonder shaped by overwhelming scale and relentless detail" (Polygon, Jacob Kleinman), "Nolan's ambition finally overwhelms the screen" (Erin Mussett), and "a cinematic achievement that completes humanity's greatest adventure story" (Den of Geek, David Crow). In addition, Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, and Charlize Theron are confirmed to visit South Korea on Monday, August 3, further heightening anticipation among local movie fans.

Meanwhile, 'Odyssey' follows the 10-year, turbulent journey of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, as he tries to return home and reunite with his family after the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, and is directed by Christopher Nolan, whose previous works include 'Interstellar,' 'Dunkirk,' 'Tenet,' and 'Oppenheimer.' It will be released on August 5.

An So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.