"Football People Need to Reflect and Wake Up": Ki Sung-yueng Makes Blunt Remarks on South Korea's World Cup Exit on 'You Quiz on the Block'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Footballer Ki Sung-yueng expressed regret over South Korea's failure to qualify for the World Cup and said Korean football needs change and reform.

On the 17th, tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" released a teaser titled, "Did I do anything for Korean football? Ki Sung-yueng's honest thoughts after watching the World Cup."

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk said, "Ki Sung-yueng recently went to Mexico to watch the North and Central America World Cup," and added, "Many people are disappointed with the result."

Ki Sung-yueng replied, "The fortunate thing for me was that I only watched the first match against the Czech Republic," and recalled, "The result of the first game was so good that even when I returned to South Korea, people were still asking whether we would finish first or second."

He then spoke candidly, saying, "I met with the players and tried to encourage them as much as I could, but for it to end like this is deeply disappointing as someone who has experienced it, and I can fully understand the public's frustration."

Ki Sung-yueng also did not hold back in offering tough but affectionate criticism of Korean football. He said, "I hope Korean football will undergo major reform going forward," stressing the need for change.

He added, "Football people really need to wake up. There is so much to reflect on," and said, "I am a football person too, but these days I keep thinking, 'Have I really worked hard for Korean football, or done anything for it?'"

Meanwhile, the South Korea national football team entered the 2026 World Cup in North and Central America with high expectations, but fell short of reaching the round of 32 and ended the tournament in disappointment.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.