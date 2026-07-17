WHIB Sharpens Its Edge... Teases Surprise Comeback with "A New Challenge"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] WHIB has announced a surprise comeback.

On the 17th, WHIB posted a spoiler video for its second mini album on its official social media channels.

The video captures an analog, nature-inspired mood with dazzling sunlight, a lush forest, and swaying wildflowers. The seven members run boldly toward a green meadow, evoking a coming-of-age drama from a youth film. Near the end, the phrase "Let's find our way, together" appears, hinting at WHIB's steady energy as it continues to take on new challenges and move forward.

WHIB previously wrapped up promotions for its first mini album, "Rock the Nation," along with a concert tour. With this new album, the group is expected to further cement its unique path as a "growth-type artist" that keeps running toward the next page with its fans.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.