Lee Ji-sung and Cha Yu-ram lose appeal in 1 billion won lawsuit against neighbors over illegal interior work and water leak dispute

[Sportschosun, Park A-ram] Bestselling author Lee Ji-sung and former billiards player Cha Yu-ram, who had been in conflict with neighbors over illegal interior renovation work, also lost on appeal in their 1 billion won damages lawsuit against a neighbor.

According to The Korea Herald Business on the 17th, the Seoul High Court rejected Lee Ji-sung's 1 billion won damages claim against a resident living on the floor below, A, and upheld the lower court's ruling. As a result, the provisional seizure on A's home, which had remained in place for about four years, was lifted.

The dispute began in 2022, after Lee Ji-sung and his wife bought an apartment in Seoul's Gangnam district and carried out large-scale renovation work without permission. During the construction, severe noise, along with water leaks and cracks in some units, reportedly caused damage, and the district office in charge is said to have ordered restoration to the original condition.

Lee Ji-sung filed both civil and criminal actions, claiming that neighbors abused their status as public figures to threaten him and damage his reputation with false reports, but the court did not accept that argument. The bench found that the residents' demand for compensation was reasonable under the circumstances at the time, and said there was no evidence to support claims of threats or extortion.

Meanwhile, A was cleared of all criminal complaints filed by Lee Ji-sung, while Lee Ji-sung separately received a summary order imposing a fine of 500,000 won on charges including damaging the residents' bulletin board and obstructing the Management Office's work. However, the case is now proceeding to trial after Lee Ji-sung's side requested a formal hearing.

The appellate ruling has not yet been finalized, and Lee Ji-sung's side may still appeal to the Supreme Court.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.