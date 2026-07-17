'87-Year-Old' Jeon Won-ju Went to a No-Entry Mountain Area with Her 19-Year-Old First Love and Ended Up at the Police Station: "My Mother Even Checked My Underwear"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Actress Jeon Won-ju surprised everyone by sharing an unforgettable memory with her first love at age 19.

On the 16th, a video titled "Went to the Most Expensive Hotel in Jeju and Cried My Eyes Out: 82-Year-Old Sunwoo Yong-nyeo and 87-Year-Old Jeon Won-ju (Luxury 5-Star)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Soonpoong Sunwoo Yongyeo." In the video, Jeon Won-ju candidly talked about her first love from her senior year of high school.

Jeon Won-ju recalled meeting a man through an introduction from the mother-in-law of her close friend Noh Sa-yeon and falling in love. She remembered those innocent days, saying, "We liked each other so much."

Their date, however, led to an unexpected incident. With nowhere else to go, the two ended up climbing into a restricted no-entry area on a hill behind their homes. Looking back, Jeon Won-ju jokingly said, "We were having our fun together," drawing laughter. In the end, they were caught for entering the restricted area and were taken to the police station, shocking everyone. Jeon Won-ju honestly shared the unexpected memory of her first love, saying, "We even ended up at the police station." Sunwoo Yong-nyeo reacted with a stunned expression, asking, "Isn't this really like a drama?" and the set burst into laughter.

Jeon Won-ju continued telling the story of her first love. When Sunwoo Yong-nyeo asked, "When you were a high school senior, did you go up to the top of a mountain and do that?" Jeon Won-ju replied, "I was at that age where I was just crazy. Even though two officers were standing there, I didn't notice," sending the set into another fit of laughter.

Jeon Won-ju then shocked the production team by saying, "When I got home, my mother checked my body. She told me to take off my underwear. Then sand fell out of my clothes." Sunwoo Yong-nyeo shot back, "Isn't that a lie?" and Jeon Won-ju answered, "It's true. I got scolded badly."

After hearing the conversation, the production team gave Jeon Won-ju a thumbs-up, saying, "You are really the type who is honest about love. You're such a bold woman."

Meanwhile, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo continues to communicate with the public through her YouTube channel.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.