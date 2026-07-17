Han Hye-jin Keeps Petting Ki Sung-yueng Doll Until It Wears Out... "How Much Does He Want to Raise a Dog?"

[Sportschosun] Actress Han Hye-jin shared a cute and unexpected side of her husband, Ki Sung-yueng, in his daily life.

On the 17th, a video titled "The Han sisters got together after a long time. A day with Mom" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Han Hye-jin."

At the end of the video, Han Hye-jin talked about her family life, saying that her husband Ki Sung-yueng and their daughter Xion have recently been wanting to raise a dog. She said, "These days, the Ki family members, Ki Sung-yueng and Xion, keep singing about getting a dog," and described how much the two love dogs. In fact, Han Hye-jin could not just walk past a dog she happened to see on the street. She stopped to watch it for a while and smiled, saying, "I can only imagine how happy my husband would have been if he had seen this."

In particular, the epilogue of the video drew attention by showing an unexpected side of Ki Sung-yueng. He was seen holding a dog doll in his arms and petting it for quite some time, instead of a real dog. Watching this, Han Hye-jin burst out laughing and said, "He must want to raise a dog so badly that he is hugging and petting a doll like that." She added, "He looks like his dad," and looked at her husband’s especially dog-loving, innocent side with affection.

Meanwhile, Han Hye-jin married football player Ki Sung-yueng in 2013, and the couple has a daughter, Xion.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.