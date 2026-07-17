Han Hye-jin and Ki Sung-yueng's daughter Xion draws attention with fluent English pronunciation, "Her accent sounds native"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Han Hye-jin and soccer player Ki Sung-yueng's daughter Xion drew attention for her natural English pronunciation.

On the 17th, a video titled "The Han sisters got together after a long time. A day with mom" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Han Hye-jin."

At the end of the video, Han Hye-jin was still filming with the camera when her husband Ki Sung-yueng and daughter Xion appeared. In the video, Ki Sung-yueng held Xion's doll and kept patting it. He then asked Xion, "Xion, does this look like Dad?" Xion responded playfully by shouting in English, "Stop bothering my doll," drawing laughter with her cheeky reaction. She also added, "Are you filming again, Mom?" and shared a glimpse of their warm family life.

In the video, Xion's natural English pronunciation and intonation especially caught viewers' attention. Her fluent English, which reflected experience living abroad from an early age, stood out, and internet users responded with comments such as, "Her pronunciation is really good," "She speaks English so naturally," and "It's nice to see how confident she is."

Meanwhile, Han Hye-jin and Ki Sung-yueng married in 2013 and have a daughter, Xion.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.