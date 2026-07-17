Nam Bo-ra Undergoes Emergency C-Section After Low Amniotic Fluid..."I Feel Like It Was My Fault, I'm Sorry" She Cries

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Nam Bo-ra gave birth to a son through an emergency C-section after going in for a routine checkup three days before her due date.

On the 17th, a video titled "You're having the baby now? Gave birth four hours after a checkup...! The story of Bean's arrival on Earth" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Nam Bora's Life Theater."

In the video, Nam Bo-ra, who visited the hospital for a checkup three days before delivery, said she was anxious, explaining, "Last night around 3 a.m., my stomach hurt so badly, like labor pains I had never felt before, and I could hardly sleep."

After the examination, the doctor said there was too little amniotic fluid for a natural delivery and recommended an emergency C-section. The doctor added that "the sooner the surgery is done, the better" for the safety of both the baby and the mother.

Faced with the sudden situation, Nam Bo-ra quickly contacted her husband while deciding whether to proceed with the surgery. She then broke into tears, saying she was "so scared" and worried that something might happen to the baby.

About an hour after arriving for her routine checkup, Nam Bo-ra began preparing for surgery. A nurse reassured her, saying, "This happens sometimes. Many people keep coming in for checkups, then find out the amniotic fluid is low, schedule surgery, and go through with it."

The surgery began about 30 minutes later, and at 8:00 p.m. on June 15, Nam Bo-ra held her 2.9-kilogram son in her arms. When the baby's strong cry was heard, she burst into tears she had been holding back. She said, "I cried because I felt relieved that he was born healthy, and also because I felt sorry that I hadn't protected him well enough in the womb."

The medical team explained that the only issue was the lack of amniotic fluid, and that the baby was otherwise completely clean and healthy. Nam Bo-ra then finally let out a sigh of relief.

The day after giving birth, Nam Bo-ra also spoke candidly about the pain of recovery after surgery. She advised, "It hurts so much. If you have a C-section, take every painkiller you can get."

She added, "It's amazing that a baby has been born, and it's also amazing that a human being was created. I'm just grateful that he was born healthy."

Nam Bo-ra said, "I looked at the baby and tears came to my eyes. They were tears of relief that he was born healthy." She added, "At the end, when the amniotic fluid decreased, I felt like it was all my fault, and I was so sorry to the baby. I wished he could have stayed in a little longer in a more comfortable environment until the end of the pregnancy." She went on to say, "If I have a second child, I really want to stop working and rest completely, focusing only on the baby."

Meanwhile, Nam Bo-ra married a non-celebrity man of the same age in May 2025 and gave birth to a healthy son in June.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.