Kim Sang-hyuk Reveals His Wish to Remarry 6 Years After Divorce: "I Want to Have a Child... I Hope I Can Have a Family That Is Always on My Side" ('Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Kim Sang-hyuk of Click-B says he has decided to remarry six years after his divorce, expressing his wish that "I hope I can have a family that is always a strong support for me."

In Channel A's "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2," which airs at 9 p.m. on the 17th, Kim Sang-hyuk spends a day catching up with the Click-B members at his restaurant after working together on a broadcast schedule for the first time in a while.

That day, Kim Sang-hyuk shows that their friendship is still strong, saying, "We have Click-B's 27th anniversary concert coming up in August, so I've been practicing almost every day and seeing the members often these days." Yoo Ho-seok and Oh Jong-hyuk have both gotten married and are now fathers of two daughters each. Then Haila suddenly asks Kim Sang-hyuk, "Didn't you say recently that you wanted to have a child?" Kim Sang-hyuk honestly admits, "When I look at photos of my nieces and nephews on social networking service before going to bed at night, I feel happy, but I also feel envious." He then reveals his wish, saying, "I hope I can have a family that is always on my side and gives me strength."

When the members then ask, "What kind of person do you want to meet?" Kim Sang-hyuk replies, "I hope it's someone who gives me a reason to live just by existing and who feels like a 'safe haven' I can rely on." As the mood turns serious, the members jokingly start teasing him, asking, "So you don't have a physical ideal type?" In the studio, Kim Sang-hyuk then makes a bombshell remark, saying, "Tak Jae-hoon and I have the same taste in looks," sending everyone into an uproar. As he goes on with more detailed explanations, Tak Jae-hoon waves his hands and blurts out, "Can't I like someone like that too?" making everyone burst out laughing.

As curiosity grows over what kind of ideal types Kim Sang-hyuk and Tak Jae-hoon prefer, the Click-B members hold a serious discussion about whether they could introduce their younger sisters to Kim Sang-hyuk. Noh Min-hyuk then says he was shocked after learning at the last concert that his younger sister's favorite member was Kim Sang-hyuk. He follows that up with an extremely candid answer about whether he could actually introduce his sister to him. With reactions ranging from "That's not an easy question," attention is focused on whether Kim Sang-hyuk will be recognized by the Click-B members as a good husband candidate.

Kim Sang-hyuk's special get-together with the Click-B members can be seen on Channel A's "Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2," airing at 9 p.m. on the 17th.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.