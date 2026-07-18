BigBang, Now a Trio, Has Zero Feud Rumors Even on Its 20th Anniversary... "I’ve Never Seen Taeyang and G-Dragon Fight"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] BigBang's Daesung said firmly that there was "no internal conflict" as the group marked its 20th debut anniversary.

In the episode of Jipdaeseong released on the 17th, a video titled "Super Junior Showdown: The Ultimate Ultimate Ultimate Ultimate Ultimate Ultimate Final Roundup" was unveiled. Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul and Leeteuk appeared in the video.

While the cast was sharing behind-the-scenes stories about group activities, the conversation turned to BigBang's teamwork. Leeteuk first relayed Eunhyuk's reaction after appearing on the channel earlier. He said, "Eunhyuk came back and kept praising Daesung, saying he made it so comfortable that the conversation just flowed naturally."

Leeteuk then cautiously asked, "Taeyang and G-Dragon are the same age, just like us, right?" He added, "Have the two of them ever clashed?" Daesung replied, "I’ve never seen it in front of me," saying he had never witnessed any conflict among BigBang members.

Leeteuk immediately praised Daesung, saying, "So the reason BigBang never had any internal conflict was because Daesung did such a good job." Caught off guard by the compliment, Daesung laughed shyly, keeping the mood warm and light.

Daesung then asked, "What about Super Junior?" Leeteuk and Kim Hee-chul replied, "We now watch out for our youngest member, Kyuhyun," drawing laughter with a playful story about how the hierarchy within the team had flipped.

When Daesung expressed surprise, saying, "You have such great older brothers, and the youngest one?" Leeteuk added, "Daesung is only one year apart from his older members, but Kyuhyun is five years younger than us," making everyone laugh even more.

Kim Hee-chul went on to explain that Kyuhyun also used to be cheeky in the early days of his debut and even got hit by Yesung for acting out. "But at some point, he became the youngest-on-top," he said, sharing the story of how the group's hierarchy was completely reversed.

Meanwhile, BigBang will kick off a world tour this year to mark its 20th debut anniversary. The group debuted in 2006 as a five-member act with G-Dragon, Taeyang, Daesung and T.O.P. T.O.P later left the group after suspending his activities following a sentence of 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, on marijuana charges. Seungri also withdrew from the group in 2018 amid allegations surrounding the Burning Sun nightclub, and BigBang is now active as a trio.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.