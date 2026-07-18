Shocking Twist Reverses the Final Five Minutes of 'Mr. Kim'... So Ji-sub's North Korea Repatriation Ending Draws 21.9% Viewership

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun reporter] In 'Mr. Kim,' So Ji-sub rescued his daughter Seo Soo-min, took revenge on Joo Sang-wook, and surrendered himself. But the drama stunned viewers with a shocking repatriation ending, as he was ultimately taken to North Korea.

Episode 7 of SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'Mr. Kim' (written by Nam Dae-jung, directed by Lee Seung-young and Lee So-eun, planned by Studio S, produced by Studio S and Fantagio), which aired on the 17th, recorded a peak rating of 25.5%, 22.6% in the Seoul metropolitan area, and 21.9% nationwide, according to Nielsen Korea. It continued its upward trend from the previous Friday's broadcast. In particular, it ranked No. 1 in its time slot for the seventh consecutive episode and also held onto the top spot in 2026 mini-series ratings. The 2049 viewership rating also reached a peak of 8.5%, extending its strong run as a hit that is drawing both ratings and buzz.

In this episode, Mr. Kim (So Ji-sub) protected his daughter Minji (Seo Soo-min) together with Sung Han-soo (Choi Dae-hoon) and Park Jin-cheol (Yoon Kyung-ho), then personally tracked down and punished Ju Gangchan (Joo Sang-wook), the mastermind behind the entire incident. After a heartbreaking farewell with Minji, Mr. Kim surrendered on his own, only to face a life-or-death crisis when he was handed over to North Korea, heightening the tension to its peak.

In a flashback, Mr. Kim warned, "I did whatever you told me to do. Just to survive!" He said he was prepared to wipe out the unit if they broke their promise again. Ground Mole (Won Hyun-jun) judged Mr. Kim's very existence to be a security risk and argued that he had to be eliminated. But Director Jang (Choi Beom-ho) of the Cheonsan Unit said Mr. Kim had already sacrificed enough for South Korea and decided to discharge him.

Back in the present, Mr. Kim disarmed the Special Missions Bureau agents while holding the Vice Minister for Security (Lim Cheol-hyung) hostage. After finally reuniting with Minji, he reassured her, saying, "Dad is here now, so don't worry. Sorry I'm late, Minji." Sung Han-soo and Park Jin-cheol kept watch from all sides with live rounds loaded, and Park Jin-cheol planted explosives to block the agents' approach. After the tense standoff, Jung Sang-ah (Son Na-eun) blocked the three as they tried to leave the scene, but Mr. Kim said, "Don't worry. I always keep my promises," and told them to bring the Cheonsan Unit commander.

For a brief moment, the family succeeded in escaping and shared an emotional father-daughter reunion. Then the crisis reignited when Manager Nam (Lee Dong-ha) and the bodyguards sent by Ju Gangchan forced the group's vehicle into a large container truck. As sleeping gas was released, Mr. Kim kept Minji calm, telling the frightened girl, "Just go to sleep. Don't worry, I'm right here with you." But Mr. Kim and Sung Han-soo did not lose consciousness, and Park Jin-cheol soon regained his senses and joined them, allowing the three to launch a counterattack at once.

While Park Jin-cheol fought a brutal test of endurance against Manager Nam, who had rushed into the container after seeing Minji, Mr. Kim was taking down the bodyguards with Sung Han-soo. When the container carrying the sleeping Minji started moving, he immediately charged toward the vehicle. As Park Jin-cheol hurled Manager Nam out of the container with overwhelming force, even after Nam had pulled out a knife and said, "It doesn't matter if I die now," Mr. Kim leaped onto the moving container, seized the driver's seat, rescued Minji, and headed to Ju Gangchan's villa with Sung Han-soo and Park Jin-cheol.

Mr. Kim left Minji with Sung Han-soo and Park Jin-cheol, saying, "The parents have something to settle," and faced Ju Gangchan alone. When Mr. Kim asked, "Aren't you ashamed as a father?" Ju Gangchan replied, "I only did what had to be done," and spouted the absurd claim that he was no different from Mr. Kim. He even offered Mr. Kim a job under him and kept provoking him by saying, "Having incompetent parents is a sin." Looking at Ju Gangchan, who still refused to admit his wrongdoing, Mr. Kim declared, "On the way here, I kept thinking about what I should do with you. Now I'm certain. For Minji's sake, I'm going to eliminate you." Mr. Kim slammed a powerful punch into Ju Gangchan's face, and the helpless Ju Gangchan fled outside the villa.

Just as Mr. Kim was about to land the final blow on Ju Gangchan, Minji stopped him. In the end, Mr. Kim lowered his fist and demanded that Ju Gangchan apologize to Minji. Ju Gangchan knelt before Minji and asked for forgiveness using the same words Mr. Kim had once spoken in the teachers' office when he begged Ju Gangchan for forgiveness. Minji then told him to surrender together with Hyeri, and she turned away with Mr. Kim.

When the two finally returned home, they were met with a modest birthday table, while soldiers and Special Missions Bureau agents were stationed outside the house. Mr. Kim spoke about his rough past and the time after Minji was born, when he promised to live only as a father. Minji comforted him, saying, "It's okay. I can wait bravely." The two kept wiping away tears in front of what might have been their last birthday meal, and in the end Mr. Kim stepped outside and surrendered himself. Sung Han-soo and Park Jin-cheol were also arrested by the Special Missions Bureau.

But the case entered another phase. Ju Gangchan tried to bury the incident by mobilizing lawyers and political connections, while the surviving Park Kang-seong (Kim Seong-gyu) and Gold Tooth (Jo Bok-rae) reappeared, hinting at a new crisis. Jung Sang-ah was demoted by one rank, and Laundry Owner Lim (Park Jin-woo) put the laundromat he had been running up for sale. Sung Han-soo and Park Jin-cheol were each placed in solitary confinement at the Special Missions Bureau, and Mr. Kim was locked alone in a detention room at the Cheonsan Unit.

At the Cheonsan Unit, heated debate continued over how to handle Mr. Kim. That night, unidentified men came to his detention room, injected a syringe filled with blue liquid into Mr. Kim's neck, and the unconscious Mr. Kim woke up in an unfamiliar torture chamber.

The moment propaganda slogans on the wall and a photo of North Korea's Supreme Commander revealed that the place was North Korea, the interrogator told Mr. Kim, who was strapped to an electric chair, "Welcome home, 66," leaving him in shock. As the drama delivered a shocking ending in which Mr. Kim, who had given everything for South Korea and protected his daughter, was ultimately handed over to North Korea, attention is now focused on the fate of the scattered 'dad universe' left behind.

Meanwhile, episode 8 of SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'Mr. Kim' will air on the 18th at 9:50 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.