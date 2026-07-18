"Park Myung-soo's Wife" Han Su-min Extends a Warm Hand to Former Manager Han Kyung-ho... "Thank You, Sister-in-Law"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Han Su-min, the wife of broadcaster Park Myung-soo and a doctor, warmed hearts by extending a helping hand to Park's former manager, Han Kyung-ho.

On the 17th, Han Kyung-ho shared an update on social media, posting a photo of a hospital room along with the message, "Starting over. You must get through this."

He then tagged Park Myung-soo's wife, Han Su-min, and expressed his gratitude, writing, "Thank you, sister-in-law. Thank you for explaining everything one by one and for trying to help."

As Han Su-min completed a residency in family medicine, she appears to have offered medical advice and support regarding the treatment process for Han Kyung-ho's mother, who is battling cancer. Han Kyung-ho publicly thanked her, showing how deeply he trusted her.

Han Su-min also shared Han Kyung-ho's post on her own social media and left a brief but heartfelt message of support, saying, "Stay strong." Her warm consideration for Han Kyung-ho, who spent many years with her husband Park Myung-soo, added to the emotion.

Earlier, Han Kyung-ho drew concern from many people in May when he posted, "Three years after lung cancer surgery, everything fell apart. Eight new tumors were found, and it had spread to my brain." At the time, some believed he was the one battling cancer, but he later clarified that it was actually his mother who was undergoing treatment, while he was caring for her.

The news was especially heartbreaking because it came just after Han Kyung-ho ended his nearly 20-year run with Park Myung-soo. Park recently signed an exclusive contract with CP Entertainment Corp., a Coupang affiliate, and began a new chapter in his career.

Han Kyung-ho worked as Park Myung-soo's manager from 2005 and became familiar to viewers through Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Infinite Challenge." In 2017, he also made headlines on JTBC's "Livelihood Lab – Jobs" after revealing that his annual salary was 100 million won.

Meanwhile, Park Myung-soo and Han Su-min married in 2008 and have one daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.