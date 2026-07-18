Han Da-gam, the oldest expectant mother, has gained only 4 kg... "Throw away the stereotype that pregnant women are overweight"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Han Da-gam shared an update at 27 weeks into her pregnancy and revealed that she has gained less than 4 kg, thanks to strict self-care.

Han Da-gam shared her pregnancy update and health management tips on her social networking service account on the 17th.

Han Da-gam said, "It's so hot these days, isn't it? It really feels like a battle against the heat," before sending greetings in the sweltering weather. She added, "I'm now 27 weeks along, and I've gained less than 4 kg. It's thanks to my steady, thorough care. I'm pretty proud of that."

She went on to explain, "That doesn't mean I don't eat. I make sure to eat well at every meal, and I also have a cheat day once a week," stressing that her results came from consistent management rather than extreme dieting.

In particular, Han Da-gam said, "Of course, it's natural for pregnant women to gain weight, but you can still have a beautiful pregnancy without putting on much weight."

She also said, "From what I've experienced, pregnancy comes with severe lower-body swelling, and it's a constant battle with puffiness." She added, "These days, I'm getting through it with drinks that help reduce swelling, relieve thirst, and improve circulation."

She also offered encouragement, saying, "Please throw away the stereotype that pregnant women have no choice but to be overweight," and added, "To all the moms-to-be out there, stay strong today and move around as much as you can."

Earlier, Han Da-gam drew many congratulations after announcing last year that she was expecting her first child, six years after marriage. Born in 1980, she became the oldest expectant mother in the entertainment industry.

Since then, she has continued to share her exercise routine, diet management, and prenatal daily life on social networking service, maintaining a healthy pregnancy. Now at 27 weeks, she is still drawing support from fans by showing that she is keeping up strict self-care and healthy habits.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.