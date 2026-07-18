Jang Yoon-jeong and Do Kyung-wan's sixth-grade son Yeon-woo makes a hesitation-free confession: "My ideal type is Mom"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Jang Yoon-jeong and Do Kyung-wan shared candid stories about puberty and first love with their children, Yeon-woo and Ha-young, offering a cheerful glimpse into their everyday family life.

On the 18th, a video on the YouTube channel Dojang TV showed the Jang Yoon-jeong-Do Kyung-wan family having a meal for the hottest days of summer and naturally talking about puberty, opposite-sex friends, and dating with Yeon-woo, a sixth-grader in elementary school.

In the video, Yeon-woo said there were quite a few classmates at school who were flirting or dating, adding, "If I only hear the rumors, it seems like there are about 10 couples." He also explained that one couple had been together for well over 100 days. Do Kyung-wan replied, "That's a long-lasting couple," drawing laughter.

When Jang Yoon-jeong asked, "What kind of person is your ideal type?" Yeon-woo answered without hesitation, "Someone like Mom."

Yeon-woo explained, "No one looks like Mom, and no one is like Mom in personality either." Jang Yoon-jeong could not hide her pleased smile.

Jang Yoon-jeong also said, "Someone may confess to you soon," and asked, "If a friend you don't like confesses, how would you turn them down?" Yeon-woo gave a realistic answer, saying, "I think I would be flustered at first. I would probably say I need some time to think about it."

There was also a scene that showed the strong bond between the siblings.

When Jang Yoon-jeong asked, "What would you do if Ha-young started liking someone?" Yeon-woo jokingly replied, "If a friend likes Ha-young, I would tell them all of Ha-young's bad points," adding, "I would ruin it for them."

He also showed his dependable older-brother side by saying, "If Ha-young confesses, gets rejected, and cries, I would give her dating advice with Mom and Dad and help her confess again."

On the other hand, when Ha-young was asked, "What would you do if your brother got a girlfriend and stopped playing with you?" she answered, "I would bite my brother," sending the set into laughter. She then added, "I wouldn't bite the girlfriend, only my brother," showing her adorable jealousy.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.