"Single Mom" Park Si-yeon spotted in the city carrying a C-brand bag worth 14 million won, showing off a slim figure with no extra weight

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Ara-m] Actress Park Si-yeon shared an update on social media for the first time in a while.

On the 17th, Park Si-yeon posted a photo on her personal account along with a short caption that read, "Skinny is back in style."

The released photo showed Park Si-yeon posing naturally on a city street.

She wore glasses with an almost makeup-free, natural look, and paired a loose gray top with black skinny jeans to create a relaxed yet polished mood. In particular, her lean, toned legs and unchanged appearance drew attention.

She also added a stylish touch with a bag from the global luxury brand C. The item reportedly sells for around 14 million won, drawing further attention.

Meanwhile, Park Si-yeon received summary orders in 2006 and 2021 for drunk driving, with fines of 2.5 million won and 12 million won, respectively. In 2013, she was also sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, for illegal propofol use.

After stepping away from activities and spending time in reflection, Park Si-yeon attempted a comeback by announcing her appearance in a short-form drama in 2025, but her full-scale return to the industry remains limited.

Park Si-yeon married in 2011 and had two daughters before later divorcing. She is currently raising her two children and occasionally shares updates through social media.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.