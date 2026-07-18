Kim Young-chul Makes Shocking Confession: "If It Grows, They May Have to Cut Open My Brain Like a Watermelon to Remove It"

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Kim Young-chul candidly shared his concerns about a brain lesion that had long been on his mind while undergoing a health checkup.

In a video released on the 17th on the channel "Kim Young-chul Original," Kim Young-chul was shown going through a comprehensive medical examination and reviewing the results.

Ahead of the checkup, he said, "I always get nervous when I come to the hospital," and named his brain as the area he was most worried about. He added, "I was told there is a small lump in my brain. There is something like a tiny boil on a blood vessel," and said, "I once heard that if it keeps growing, they may have to cut open the brain like a watermelon to remove the boil, so I really wanted to get a brain scan this time."

He also mentioned that he had been treated for an intestinal obstruction last year. He explained that this was why he decided to get a full checkup, saying he wanted to review his overall health, including an upper endoscopy.

During the medical interview, the discussion also turned to his lifestyle habits. Kim Young-chul recalled that he had tried smoking once at the suggestion of a senior during his military service, but did not continue because everyone around him discouraged it. On alcohol, he said he drinks about three to five times a week, but does not drink on Sundays because of his radio broadcasting.

That day, he underwent a range of tests, including blood work, an electrocardiogram, a stress test, an ultrasound, a sedated endoscopy, and a brain CT scan.

After reviewing the results, the medical staff advised that he should manage his somewhat high visceral fat, but said his overall health was in good condition. They noted that although he drinks frequently, there were no signs of a stomach ulcer or any other major abnormalities. They also said that, for a man in his early 50s, he appeared to be managing his health well. However, they added that his upper-body muscle mass was somewhat lacking, while his lower-body strength was good.

Relieved by the unexpectedly positive results, Kim Young-chul smiled and said, "I think I’ll need to manage my visceral fat more carefully from now on. I feel reassured knowing there were no major issues in other areas."

He had been tense throughout the checkup because of his worries about a brain lesion, but he was able to breathe easier after the tests found no serious abnormalities.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.