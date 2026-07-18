Kim Sung-ryung Shows Off Her 'Marker Tattoo' in 10-Year Loyalty Moment... "I'm Starting to Resemble U-Know Yunho's Passion"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Sung-ryung showed her unwavering loyalty by personally attending TVXQ's U-Know Yunho's first solo concert.

On the 18th, Kim Sung-ryung shared several photos on her social media account along with the caption, "#u_know_yunho first solo concert. Passion is something you come to resemble. So cool, Yunho."

The photos showed Kim Sung-ryung at U-Know Yunho's first solo concert. She posed for a friendly V-sign photo with Yunho after the show, and also displayed her special fan devotion by showing off a "marker tattoo" of his name written on her arm. Her bright smile throughout the venue added to the warm atmosphere.

Their meeting drew even more attention because it came shortly after a heartwarming story about the two was revealed on television.

On the MBC variety show "Radio Star," which aired on the 15th, Kim Sung-ryung and U-Know Yunho appeared together and spoke about their more than 10-year-long connection.

Kim Sung-ryung recalled that the two played mother and son in the 2013 SBS drama "King of Ambition." She said that although they had gradually lost touch over time, Yunho saw news of her mother's death in an article and immediately visited the funeral hall to offer comfort.

Kim Sung-ryung said, "My mother passed away in March, and I didn't contact him separately. But Yunho saw the article and just came to the funeral hall. I was really surprised and so grateful."

Yunho responded calmly, saying, "As soon as I saw the article, I went right away without thinking about anything else," and showed his unchanged loyalty.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.