Lee Joo-seung even donated his 100 million won prize money... "My grandfather always told me to volunteer," he said, getting emotional (I Live Alone)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Lee Joo-seung deeply resonated with viewers through a special act of filial piety that encompassed his longing for his late grandfather, his sincerity toward his family, and the donation of his entire 100 million won prize money.

On the MBC show "I Live Alone," which aired on the 17th, Lee Joo-seung revealed his special "Lee Joo-seung-style full course of filial piety. " On this day, Lee Joo-seung started his day by preparing a meal for a special guest with his mother.

As curiosity grew about the guest as he carefully prepared everything from healthy tomato juice to various side dishes, he moved her by preparing a surprise gift of a rug for his mother, who had been feeling traces of her pet dog Coco throughout the house after Coco recently crossed the rainbow bridge. Afterward, they visited their grandparents' home with the food prepared with such care.

The guest turned out to be his grandmother. Lee Joo-seung, who went through a difficult time earlier this year after his grandfather passed away just before his pet dog Coco crossed the rainbow bridge, revealed that he visits his grandmother once or twice a week to keep her company and help her cope with her deep grief.

However, seeing his grandmother, who still needed time to recover, brought tears to everyone's eyes. To change the subject, Lee Joo-seung presented her with the trophy he received after winning the final round of the short drama director survival show ENA 'Director's Arena' recently, as well as a sponsorship certificate stating that he had donated the entire prize money of 100 million won.

This scene touched everyone's hearts, reminding them of his grandfather, who used to call him 'Director Lee' and cheer on his dream of becoming a director when he was alive. Lee Joo-seung, who donated the entire 100 million won prize money to a welfare facility for single-parent families in obedience to his grandfather who always told him to live a life of service, added, "I received the prize money, but I donated the whole thing.

My grandfather always told me to serve others. " Lee Joo-seung, who mourned his grandfather's passing while writing the final script for the survival show, spoke calmly, saying, "I think I immersed myself even more to forget my sadness," and "I feel like my grandfather helped me win," but his eyes welled up with tears due to his longing and gratitude for his grandfather.

Afterward, Lee Joo-seung, unable to leave the spot where he placed the trophy and the certificate of sponsorship for the prize money side by side in front of his grandfather's photo, soothed his sorrow by saying, "I had a conversation with my grandfather in my heart. It is a pity he couldn't be with me, but it brings me comfort to think that he is watching.

" In this way, Lee Joo-seung's day, where he presented a special full course of filial piety to his family as "Lee Joo-seung the human being" rather than "Lee Joo-seung the actor," left a deep lingering impression and touching emotions on viewers. Meanwhile, Lee Joo-seung recently participated in the short drama director survival show ENA 'Directors' Appearing on 'Arena,' he produced 'The Girl Next Door to the Murderer,' taking on the roles of director, screenwriter, and lead actor, and clinched the final victory in the survival competition.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.