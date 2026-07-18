‘Home Alone 2’ Pigeon Lady Brenda Fricker Dies at 81; Exact Cause of Death Not Disclosed

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Brenda Fricker, the Irish actress who left a lasting impression on audiences around the world with her role as the Pigeon Lady in the film 'Home Alone 2,' has died. She was 81.

According to Page Six, Reuters and other outlets on the 17th local time, Fricker died on the night of the 16th in Dublin, Ireland, after a long illness. The exact cause of death has not been disclosed.

In a statement, Fricker's agent mourned her death, saying, "We will never see another Brenda Fricker. The world has become a little smaller with her loss." The agent added, "Brenda will live forever in the hearts of countless film and TV fans around the world."

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris also paid tribute, saying, "Brenda was one of the greatest talents this country has ever produced and a figure who introduced Ireland to the world." He added that she was an actress who lit up the screen with exceptional authenticity and outstanding talent.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, in 1945, Fricker began her career as an assistant art editor at The Irish Times, following in her father's footsteps. She later turned to acting, making her screen debut in a minor role in the 1964 film 'Of Human Bondage,' and rose to prominence as Nurse Megan in the BBC drama 'Casualty.'

The work that changed her acting career was the 1989 film 'My Left Foot.' Fricker played Bridget Brown, the mother of disabled painter and writer Christy Brown, delivering a delicate performance of maternal love. She won the Academy Awards (the Oscars) for Best Supporting Actress for the role, becoming the first Irish-born actress to win an Oscar.

'My Left Foot' is also known for giving Daniel Day-Lewis his first Academy Award for Best Actor. He later won the award three times in total, setting the record for the most wins in that category.

Fricker later appeared in a range of films, including 'The Field,' 'I Bought a Vampire Motorcycle,' and 'A Time to Kill,' but the character most familiar to the public was the Pigeon Lady in 'Home Alone 2,' released in 1992.

In the film, she played a homeless woman living alone in New York's Central Park, feeding pigeons. At first, she seemed frightening to Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, but the two come to understand each other's loneliness and share a warm friendship, adding emotional depth to the story. The role remains one of the series' most memorable scenes and characters.

Fricker continued acting steadily in both film and television. She appeared in 'Forgive Me,' 'Holding,' and 'The Catch,' and the documentary drama 'The Swallow,' released last year, became her final screen credit.

She had also spoken openly about her declining health. In a 2025 interview with The Guardian, Fricker said she was suffering from breathing difficulties and confessed, "I am dying in pain every day," drawing sympathy from many.

Director Jim Sheridan, who directed 'My Left Foot,' recalled in an interview with Ireland's national broadcaster RTE, "Brenda was an extraordinary actress and a person with a strong character." He added, "She always stood by her beliefs and never bowed to anyone."

Gráinne Humphreys, director of the Dublin International Film Festival, also said, "The success of 'My Left Foot' was an important turning point that laid the foundation for Ireland's film industry today." She added that Brenda Fricker's achievements would remain a milestone in Irish cinema, beyond the success of one actress.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.