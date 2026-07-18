Toi et Moi's Do Dae-yoon Reveals Why He Was Forced Into a Psychiatric Hospital: "I Developed Bipolar Disorder Under Pressure, and I’m Sorry to Kim Ye-rim" ('Happy Together')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] On "Happy Together," Toi et Moi's Do Dae-yoon looked back on a difficult period in his life and expressed both apology and gratitude to Kim Ye-rim.

On the KBS2 variety show "Happy Together - Glad We’re Not Alone," which aired on the 17th, the full Toi et Moi duo appeared together for the first time in 13 years.

Toi et Moi won over viewers after appearing on Mnet's "Superstar K3" and finishing third overall. However, their activities under Mystic lasted less than a year because Do Dae-yoon left for the United States. Explaining why, he said, "The reason I took such a long break was that I was struggling with severe bipolar disorder. I had no choice but to step away for a while." In 2024, Do Dae-yoon also sparked controversy by saying on a broadcast that "my mother forcibly admitted me to a psychiatric hospital because I was mentally struggling."

Kim Ye-rim recalled, "At the time, our schedule was packed. We had events, and there was also a 'Superstar K' concert, so we had several things lined up in a single day." She added, "We were still high school students then, so we couldn't really anticipate any of that and weren't prepared. But at some point, Dae-yoon started changing little by little."

Do Dae-yoon said, "The pressure was overwhelming overall, and I was going through puberty at the time, so I didn't even have the courage to talk about it. I kept bottling it up, and that led to bipolar disorder. I was under constant stress, and I didn't know how to deal with it, so I decided I had to go back to the United States."

After leaving Korea, Do Dae-yoon worked various jobs in the United States. He said, "I thought music might not be the only answer, so I worked in the warehouse of a jewelry shop and also did quality inspection work. I had office jobs, worked as a bartender, and tried many different things." He also worked as Jang Beom-june's manager until last year.

After 13 years, Do Dae-yoon picked up his guitar again. Explaining why he applied to appear on "Happy Together" with his former partner, he said, "I gathered the courage to come back to Korea, but I couldn't forget the group Toi et Moi. So I reached out and suggested that we try doing this together."

The song they performed was "Fox Girl," the track they had previously sung together on "Superstar K3." After hearing them sing, Jang Hang-jun said, "While they were performing, I watched Do Dae-yoon's expression. He left because of personal circumstances and must have lived with guilt for 13 years. It was moving to see him apologize to Kim Ye-rim and express his desire to do this together."

After the stage performance, Kim Ye-rim said, "While working, I’ve collaborated with and sung alongside many different people, but I also thought, 'Dae-yoon really supported my voice well. We had such great chemistry.'"

Do Dae-yoon also said, "I started feeling emotions I couldn't explain. I kept thinking, 'Wow, is this really happening?' I think I was amazed by the moment itself." He added, "I'm grateful to Ye-rim. It must not have been easy for her to keep promoting on her own while I was in the United States, and I'm sorry. You worked hard."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.