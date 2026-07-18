Lee Joo-seung, who lost his grandfather, is moved by the saved contact name in his grandfather’s phone... "He always cheered me on" (I Live Alone)

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Lee Joo-seung spoke about his grandfather, who passed away five months ago, and moved viewers.

On the episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "I Live Alone" that aired on the 17th, Lee Joo-seung's recent life was revealed.

Lee Joo-seung visited his grandmother's home with his mother. Just five months ago, in February, he had said goodbye to his grandfather. At mealtime, his grandmother burst into tears as she remembered him.

Lee Joo-seung said, "My grandmother did not fully realize for a long time that my grandfather was gone. For 100 days after he passed away, she prepared meals for him. After those 100 days, she said she should even prepare a birthday table for him. They had been together for 70 years," expressing his sadness.

Lee Joo-seung also touched his grandmother by giving her a winner's trophy. He recently took part in ENA and Lifetime's short-drama director survival program "Director's Arena," where he directed, wrote, and starred in "The Woman Upstairs Who Killed." He finished first and won 100 million won in prize money.

His grandmother said through tears, "I think my husband would have liked this," and Lee Joo-seung added, "My grandfather used to call me 'that director' every day, but he passed away before he could see it. He always told me to do volunteer work, so I donated the 100 million won prize money." His grandmother said, "Your grandfather said to donate a lot, so you did well," and expressed how proud she was of him.

Lee Joo-seung said, "Ever since I first directed a short film, my grandfather said I would succeed as a director. I am grateful to have received such a good award thanks to his support," and eventually shed tears. The grandfather's phone, which was later shown, had Lee Joo-seung saved under the name 'Director Lee Joo-seung,' deeply moving viewers.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.