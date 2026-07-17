Hwang Hyun-hee Faces Backlash Over '100 Billion Won Assets' Image, Halts TV Appearances.. "Who Would Like a Has-Been Comedian Making Money?"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Hwang Hyun-hee explained that the label of being a "100 billion won asset holder" was not true. He also said he stopped appearing on entertainment shows because of the pressure created by that image.

On the 17th, a video titled "From Stock Market Beginners to Experts, Pay Attention! Hwang Hyun-hee's Investment Tips Finally Revealed" was uploaded to comedian Lee Hong-ryeol's YouTube channel.

Lee Hong-ryeol brought up the issue of Hwang's 10 billion won in assets. Hwang drew attention after reports said he had succeeded in real estate investing and stock trading, building assets worth about 10 billion won.

Hwang explained, "Whenever I did anything, the label '100 billion won asset holder' was attached to me. I once said that after I started investing, I earned 10 times more than I did when I was active as a comedian. After that, when I went to the recording of 'Dolsing Fourmen,' the script had '100 billion won asset holder' written on it. I felt like I had been played again by broadcasters and writers."

He continued, "I told the production team that I hoped they would not go that far, but they probably felt they had to create buzz. I wanted to show the process of how I succeeded in investing. It is burdensome, and I feel sorry. Who would like seeing a has-been comedian, now known to the public, suddenly show up after making money?"

Hwang added, "The stock market is also deeply polarized. People who are struggling may get angry after reading articles about me. Many people do not look at my investment process and only focus on the '100 billion won' headline. Because of this, I stopped appearing on entertainment shows altogether."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.