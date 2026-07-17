Crush to Appear on 'Eardrum Boyfriend' Today, Promising a Live Performance That Will Delight the Ears

Singer Crush has teased a live stage that will be a treat for the ears.

Crush will appear on KBS2's 'The Seasons - Sung Si-kyung's Eardrum Boyfriend' (hereafter 'The Seasons'), which airs this afternoon on the 17th.

Crush, who is meeting fans through a terrestrial music show for the first time in a while since 'The Seasons - Lee Young-ji's Rainbow' aired in November 2024, is expected to connect with viewers through his signature live vocals. As he has long been loved for his distinctive tone and exceptional emotion, anticipation is growing for the stage he will bring to Friday night.

Ahead of the broadcast, Crush drew fans' attention with short-form content released through The Seasons' official social media channels. Together with the show's MC Sung Si-kyung, he playfully took on ATEEZ's 'BAD' challenge, bringing laughter to fans who will be seeing him on a music show after a long time.

Crush once again proved his strong musical talent with an impressive run on Mnet's 'Show Me the Money 12,' which ended in April. Not only did he establish himself as a producer who delivered a winner in his first appearance, but he also earned strong support from listeners with his duet track 'Yin and Yang' with Zico, further underscoring his presence.

He has also remained active on stage, meeting audiences through performances such as 'Hip Hop Playa Festival 2026.' With his steady activity across multiple fields, attention is now focused on what kind of stage he will present on 'The Seasons.'

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'The Seasons' featuring Crush will air at 11:30 p.m. on the 17th.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.