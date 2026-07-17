Kim Young-chul Confesses, "I Have a Lump in My Brain. If It Gets Bigger, They Said They’d Have to Cut Open My Brain to Remove It"

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Kim Young-chul revealed his nervousness ahead of a health checkup.

On the 17th, a video titled "The shocking health checkup results that made Kim Young-chul cry..? (Sleep endoscopy, brain CT)" was uploaded to Kim Young-chul's YouTube channel.

Ahead of the checkup, Kim Young-chul said, "I always get nervous about hospital tests. They said I have a small lump in my brain. There is a small growth on a blood vessel, and if it keeps getting bigger, they would have to cut open my brain, like slicing a watermelon, to remove it. They said there is no major problem, but I still want to have my brain checked."

After filling out the questionnaire before the main tests, Kim Young-chul said he does not smoke. He explained, "The reason I quit smoking was that I had never smoked in the military, but a senior soldier told me to smoke. I said I couldn't, but he kept telling me to do it, so I did." He added, "People ask if I quit for health reasons, but smoking just doesn't suit me. If just one person had said, 'Young-chul, do you smoke? That's cool,' I probably would have kept smoking. But all 10 out of 10 people tell me to quit."

The production team asked, "Do you drink every day?" Kim Young-chul replied, "I don't drink on Sundays. I wake up early in the morning and look forward to talking for two hours on the radio. I drink about three to five times a week. I would say I drink quite a lot."

After undergoing several tests, Kim Young-chul heard the results. The doctor said, "You have quite a bit of visceral fat. It could lead to fatty liver, diabetes, and other conditions." The doctor added, "Your vocal cords are clean. For someone who drinks, they are not in bad shape at all. It is a relief that you do not have any major illnesses such as ulcers. You manage yourself well. For a man in his early 50s, you are above average." The findings put Kim Young-chul at ease.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.