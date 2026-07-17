Moon Hee-joon, Married to Soyul, Feels Disappointed After Failing to Activate His 4-Year-Old Son’s Phone: "We Needed to Get the Family Bundle and Discount..."

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Moon Hee-joon, a former member of H.O.T., expressed disappointment after failing to activate a mobile phone for his 4-year-old son.

On the 17th, Moon Hee-joon’s YouTube channel released a video titled, "Why We Couldn’t Get the Family Discount!? A Failed Attempt to Activate 4-Year-Old Bbo Bbo’s Phone."

That day, Moon Hee-joon tried to get a phone for his 4-year-old son, Hee-woo, but failed and voiced his disappointment. Moon explained, "I went to activate the phone, but it didn’t work. I had originally planned to buy him a phone next year, but I rushed because the telecom company’s family discount was only available until July 31."

He added, "I even bought the phone in a hurry, but it turned out we had to wait until after his birthday. So only the three of us in the family bundle were able to sign up, and our son was the only one left out. He has a birthday coming up in a month, and it didn’t work because of that one-month difference."

Moon Hee-joon said, "It’s disappointing not to get the discount, but it also feels strange that we’re doing something as a family and our son is the only one left out. Even if my wife and I get the discount, it’s not that much."

Meanwhile, Moon Hee-joon married Soyul, a former member of Crayon Pop, in 2017. The couple has one son and one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.