Choo Sarang's male friend Yuto, from a family of 15 generations of doctors, reveals his palace-like home... Yano Shiho says, "I would trust my daughter with him"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Japanese model Yano Shiho visited the home of Yuto, the male friend of her daughter Choo Sarang.

On the 17th, a video titled "Revealing future son-in-law Yuto's home♥ (ft. Yuto's true feelings)" was uploaded to Yano Shiho's YouTube channel.

Yano Shiho visited Yuto's home, calling it "the home of Sarang's future son-in-law Yuto." Yuto previously appeared on KBS2's "Superman Is Back" and won over many Korean fans. Now a middle school student, he has grown taller than Yano Shiho. She said, "He is the same height as Sarang. The two of them will probably be a little taller than me."

Yuto's family lives in a spacious house with a cozy interior that feels like a villa in the woods. Yuto's mother said, "We used all natural materials," and added, "All of the lighting was made in New York and installed here. It was really expensive, but Yuto's brothers broke one of the lights."

The refrigerator is said to be extremely expensive as well. When the production team asked, "You said that refrigerator was the most expensive one. About how much was it?" his mother replied, "About the price of a car," drawing surprise. There is also a huge wine cellar in the basement for Yuto's father, who enjoys drinking.

Yuto's family is said to have been a family of doctors for 15 generations. Yuto himself is also focused on his studies. Yano Shiho said, "He kept studying. After school, he kept going to cram school until late at night," and his mother explained, "He went to cram school until midnight, but then he said he wanted to stop and study on his own. He is now studying by himself."

The production team asked, "Shiho, how would you feel if Yuto became your son-in-law?" Yano Shiho replied, "I like it." She added, "He really feels like a trustworthy family member. Sarang is an only child, so if her father and I die, she will be alone. So I decided that when I die, I will call Yuto and Ichika, Yuto's older brother, to the hospital and tell them, 'Please take good care of Sarang.' If they get married, I am completely okay with it."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.