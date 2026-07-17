Jey-ssun Caught a Car Thief: "I Blocked Him With My Foot and Called the Police After He Tried to Steal My Father-in-Law Hong Hyun-hee's Inherited Car"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Broadcaster Jey-ssun revealed that he once caught a car thief.

On the 17th, a video titled "Mom... what happened to the car?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Hongssun TV.

That day, Hong Hyun-hee and Jey-ssun's family decided to wash Hong Hyun-hee's car. Hong Hyun-hee said, "I've only ever had it washed once," but Jey-ssun was stunned and replied, "We wash the car all the time. We pay someone to clean it every morning. There is a person who hand-washes it. That's why it's so clean." Hong Hyun-hee added, "I thought it was clean because we don't go out much."

Hong Hyun-hee said, "We bought this car for Junbeom because Volvo Cars is said to be safe after I gave birth to Junbeom," and added, "It has meaning. It was my first brand-new car. I had only driven used cars before."

While looking around the inside of the car before the wash, Jey-ssun said, "I caught a car thief before." Hong Hyun-hee recalled, "When my father was still alive, it was a manual car. After he passed away, we wondered what to do with it, and my husband practiced and started driving it."

Jey-ssun explained, "One day, I came to our house and we were about to go to the car together, but someone was rummaging through the driver's seat. So I blocked him with my foot and told my brother to call the police. That's how we caught him." He added, "These days, car theft still happens. They say they check every car with an open side mirror as they walk by." The revelation drew surprise. Hong Hyun-hee then made everyone laugh by saying, "But since it's a manual car, that person couldn't have driven it away anyway."

Hong Hyun-hee then shared another story involving the manual car. She said, "Isn't a manual car hard to drive? My husband said he would take Junbeom and me home. It took 45 minutes for a trip that should have taken 20 minutes." She continued, "The engine kept stalling while driving. If you're not used to a manual, it's difficult. The engine stalled on a hill, and if I had said the wrong thing inside the car, my husband might have gotten upset, so I didn't react. But I ended up thinking I shouldn't have gotten in the car at all."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.