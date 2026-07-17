Lee Hye-young Feels Bitter Toward Mother Who Treated Her Differently From Older Brother, a Yonsei Medical Student: "My Side Dishes Were Different"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress and painter Lee Hye-young shared an anecdote about being treated differently as a child.

On the 16th, a video titled "A Father Who Fought in the Korean War and Lee Hye-young, a Native of Incheon" was released on the YouTube channel "Hye-young Can't Be Stopped."

Lee Hye-young, who is from Incheon, headed to Dongincheon Station after a long time and was swept up in old memories. She said she attended elementary, middle, and high school all in Incheon, adding, "I'm a true Incheon native."

The production team then said, "We heard your older brother and older sister were excellent students. Please introduce them," and Lee Hye-young recalled, "In a small town in Incheon, my brother graduated from Jemulpo High School and entered Yonsei University College of Medicine, while my sister was admitted to the piano department at Sookmyung Women's University. My mother was extremely passionate about education. I think she spent all the money my father earned on our schooling."

She went on to say, "When my mother packed lunch boxes in the morning, I caught her a few times. My side dishes were different from my sister's and brother's. When I asked why mine were different, she said, 'Your sister and brother need to study, so they have to eat a lot.' So I thought I didn't need to study." Her story drew attention.

Meanwhile, Lee Hye-young married singer Lee Sang-min in 2004, but they divorced the following year. She remarried a financial businessman in 2011 and became a stepmother to his daughter. In 2021, she was diagnosed with lung cancer and underwent major surgery to remove part of her lung.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.