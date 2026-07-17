"Since You’ve Already Eaten"... Yoo Jae-suk Proposes a 'Battle of the Bills' to Lee Seon-min’s Sisters on 'What Are You Doing When You Play?'

Photo provided by MBC

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] On 'What Are You Doing When You Play?', Lee Seon-min’s sisters also join the 'battle of the bills.'

In the MBC variety show 'What Are You Doing When You Play?' airing on the 18th, Part 2 of 'Battle of the Bills in Gumi' continues with 'Ssikssik-i' Lee Seon-min and his three lookalike sisters, who have drawn attention as the 'female Lee Seon-min.'

The released photos show the members and Lee Seon-min’s sisters enjoying a meal in a cheerful atmosphere while shouting, "I love you." But once it is time to pay the bill, an awkward mood quickly sets in between them.

As he senses the tension, Haha quietly pulls out a 'loyalty envelope.' Yoo Jae-suk then says, "What are you doing passing around envelopes here?" but soon adds, "Still, since you’ve already eaten... please don’t feel pressured," steering the mood in his own direction.

In response, Lee Seon-min’s sisters boldly declare that they will join the 'battle of the bills,' and a game board for settling the meal cost is set up in an instant. Yoo Jae-suk said, "I didn’t know Seon-min’s sisters would play this game with us," showing excitement at the unexpected turn of events. Haha emphasized the rules of the 'battle of the bills,' saying, "It’s just for fun, but if you lose, you really have to pay." Thus begins a ruthless game that spares no one, not even family, and the tension rises.

Meanwhile, MBC's 'What Are You Doing When You Play?' airs on the 18th at 6:30 p.m.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.