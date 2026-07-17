Kim Ji-soo, Who Opened a Travel Agency, Shares Update Amid Europe Heat Wave: "I Know People Are Worried"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Kim Ji-soo shared an update amid concerns over the Europe heat wave.

On the 17th, Kim Ji-soo said, "I only buy Häagen-Dazs or Magnum ice cream when they are on sale, but I feel like I have to eat handmade ice cream at least once every season, or I keep thinking about it. Prague flat peaches are also in season right now, so they are sweet and tangy."

Kim Ji-soo then reassured worried fans, saying, "I know people are concerned because of the Europe heat wave, but last month we had more than a week of unusually hot weather, and since then temperatures have returned to normal. In particular, the Czech Republic is a landlocked country, so humidity is low and the shade is often cool, which makes it much easier to get through the summer."

Photos released along with the post showed Kim Ji-soo spending time in Prague, Czech Republic. She was seen getting through the summer by eating cool ice cream. As record-breaking heat has swept across Europe this year, causing deaths in many places, the Czech Republic, where Kim Ji-soo is staying, appears to have fortunately avoided the worst of the heat wave.

Meanwhile, actress Kim Ji-soo had previously shared updates about her life in Europe in November 2024, saying, "Back to Prague. I came back to the Prague I missed so much." Two years after settling in Europe, she drew attention again in March when she revealed that she had transformed into the head of a travel agency.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.