Lee Se-young, How Many Buttons Did She Undo?...Her Figure Stands Out Through a Deeply Cut Blouse

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Comedian Lee Se-young once again drew attention with a bold cosplay outfit.

On the 17th, Lee Se-young posted a photo on her social networking service account along with the caption, "This time, a cake challenge~~ Guess who~~?"

The photo showed Lee Se-young transformed into Reze, a character from the popular anime Chainsaw Man. She perfectly recreated the character's signature outfit and highlighted her curvy figure with a deeply cut top, making a striking impression.

In particular, her daring outfit style and confident pose drew fans' attention. Comments such as "The resemblance is amazing," "She looks like Reze came to life," and "The cosplay quality is incredible" followed.

Lee Se-young has recently been drawing attention by continuously sharing a variety of cosplay content on her social networking service account. While online reactions have varied over the revealing nature of her outfits and expressions, she continues to showcase her own style and connect with fans.

Earlier, she also revealed on her YouTube channel that she had experienced side effects after a breast filler procedure. At the time, she drew attention by sharing related photos and saying, "The filler moved down toward my ribs, so my chest looked like it had four breasts." She also said she had invested about 100 million won in cosmetic procedures and candidly admitted, "I had almost every surgery I could, including double eyelids, my nose, and my breasts. It helped me overcome my insecurities about my appearance."

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.