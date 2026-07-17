Lee Si-young, who said she wanted her son to do nothing but play, is moved by a book he made himself in English

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Actress Lee Si-young drew attention after revealing her eldest son's surprising English skills ahead of their one-month stay in Canada.

On the 17th, Lee Si-young posted on her SNS, "We are preparing for a one-month stay in Canada, and although I never asked him to do it or talked to him about it much, he made this Canada book all by himself and showed it to me." She added, "Ian always surprises me and moves me. I will have a great trip with Ian, who is so excited about it."

The video she shared showed a "Canada book" made by her son, Ian. It featured not only hand-drawn pictures but also neatly organized English notes about Canada, drawing attention. His clear English expressions and natural structure suggested a high level of English ability for his young age. As Lee Si-young turned each page, she kept expressing admiration for her son's effort and said, "He always surprises me and moves me," showing how pleased she was.

Earlier, Lee Si-young also explained on her YouTube channel, Boosiyoung, why she was preparing for a one-month stay in Canada. She said, "Actually, I am not making Ian study. Right now, I just want him to play," adding, "He does not go to an academy, and he only does sports. I have never even looked into camps that focus only on studying," as she described her approach to education.

She said she chose an environment where he could run around freely in nature during their stay in Canada. Ian is set to experience a nature camp and an ice hockey camp in Muskoka, Ontario, but unlike the education style that emphasized "play over study," he showed impressive English skills by making the Canada book on his own, revealing an unexpected charm.

Meanwhile, Lee Si-young also shared the process of preparing to leave for Canada. Along with photos of her room filled with luggage as she prepared for the month-long stay, she said, "I also plan to pick up a 2026 Super Glide Harley, which is hard to see in Korea, in Canada," revealing her special love for motorcycles.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.