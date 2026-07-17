Kyuhyun Shudders Over Sasaeng Fan Breaking Into His Dorm: "She Hid in a Fire Hydrant and Watched the Door Code" ('I Met a Psychopath')

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Super Junior's Cho Kyu-hyun revealed a shocking story as he recalled being victimized by a sasaeng fan who broke into his dorm in the past.

On the 17th, MBN released a teaser for 'I Met a Psychopath' titled "The story of how Kyuhyun and Youngji were threatened by sasaeng fans."

In the video, Cho Kyu-hyun was asked whether he had ever felt fear at home. He replied, "Wasn't it really scary being alone?" and shared a chilling experience from his days living in a dorm.

He said, "I lived in a dorm for 18 years. But our dorm was also broken into by a fan," recalling the damage he suffered because of sasaeng fans.

Cho Kyu-hyun then shocked everyone by saying, "Back then, it was a corridor-style apartment. Fire hydrants are big, right? She was hiding inside one."

Jun Hyun-moo was stunned and said, "She was inside it? You don't really pay attention to fire hydrants, do you?" Nucksal was also left speechless, adding, "You wouldn't think there would be a person inside a fire hydrant."

Cho Kyu-hyun explained, "When people came by, the fire hydrant was close to the door, so she would hide and look at the password secretly." He added, "A lot of people were coming and going," revealing the shocking method the sasaeng fan used to learn the dorm entry code while hiding in the fire hydrant. His account left the cast members stunned. He also said, "I think corridor-style apartments require extra caution," recalling the fear he felt at the time.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.