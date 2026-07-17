CEO Song Ji-hyo Stuns in a Bold Lingerie Shoot, Showing Off Her Midriff

[Sportschosun, Park Ara-m] Actor Song Ji-hyo drew attention by unveiling a photoshoot for the lingerie brand she runs.

On the 16th, several photos from a shoot featuring Song Ji-hyo as the model were posted on the official social media account of the lingerie brand NINASSONG.

In the released photos, Song Ji-hyo created a chic look by pairing a cropped bra top with denim pants. Her slim waist and healthy figure, along with her sharp features and small face, highlighted her striking proportions.

Last year, Song Ji-hyo also took on a new challenge as an entrepreneur by launching innerwear and perfume brands. She is currently serving as the brand's representative and is directly involved in product planning and promotion.

Meanwhile, Song Ji-hyo recently opened up about her thoughts on marriage on her own channel. When guest rapper Nucksal talked about the realities of married life and parenting after marriage, Song Ji-hyo honestly said, "When I hear stories like this, I want to get married, but when I think about reality, I feel differently. I guess that's why I'm still like this." Her candid remarks resonated with many viewers.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.