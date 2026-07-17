Park Seo-jin turns out to be the 'Samcheonpo Golden Hand'... Teases an epic collaboration with 'Makeup Genius' Hyo-jung ('Living Together')

Photo courtesy of KBS [Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Park Seo-jin and his sister will put on an epic costume show on 'Living Together Season 2'.

On the KBS2 show 'Living Together Season 2' (hereinafter 'Living Together'), airing on the 18th, Park Seo-jin visits the National Museum of Korea with his sister Hyo-jung to take on the 'Museum of Korea Costume Play' and showcase a legendary artifact costume.

On this day, Park Seo-jin throws down the gauntlet for the 'Museum of Korea Costume Play,' which is celebrating its third year, and selects his sister Hyo-jung as his participant. The 'Museum of Korea Costume Play' garners heated attention every year by recreating the National Museum of Korea's collections with ingenious ideas; anticipation is high to see which artifact the 'Samcheonpo Golden Hands' Park Seo-jin and 'Makeup Genius' Hyo-jung siblings will choose to present a legendary transformation.

Subsequently, preparations for the 'Museum of Korea Costume Play' competition begin in earnest under Park Seo-jin's leadership. Park Seo-jin, the "Golden Hands of Samcheonpo," mobilizes every creative idea to embark on a full-scale recreation of the artifact, while Hyo-jung burns with passion, going all out from wearing a yellow spandex suit to painting her face and entire body. With the addition of Park Seo-jin's delicate touch, Hyo-jung undergoes a perfect transformation from head to toe, looking as if the actual artifact has been transported there, boasting an unprecedented level of synchronicity. It is said that the studio erupts in laughter at the performance of "makeup genius" Hyo-jung, and MC Eun Ji-won also showered her with admiration, remarking, "I think she will win an award.

" However, just before the completion of her work, Hyo-jung faces her biggest challenge: she must step out into the middle of the neighborhood exactly as she has transformed into a "living, moving golden Buddha statue. " Hyo-jung, who complained of embarrassment saying, "It is so humiliating," faces an unexpected situation where she not only attracts the attention of the residents but also receives requests for photos. Anticipation is building regarding the reason why Hyo-jung had no choice but to step out onto the street dressed as a 'Golden Buddha,' and what the residents' reactions were. Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Salimnam' airs on the 18th at 10:35 PM.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.