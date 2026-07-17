Park Sol-mi, Really a Mother of Two? Her Slim Arms Look Almost Small Enough to Hold in One Hand... Black Halter-Neck Swimsuit Look

Actress Park Sol-mi showed off a slim swimsuit look that made it hard to believe she is a mother of two daughters.

On the 17th, Park Sol-mi posted photos on her social networking service along with the message, "My ladies♥".

The photos show Park Sol-mi relaxing at what appears to be an outdoor pool, with blue mountains in the background.

Sitting comfortably on a white towel, Park Sol-mi struck a pose with her eyes tightly closed, as if she were focusing on meditation. Her peaceful mood, as she took a brief break in nature, was soothing to viewers as well.

In particular, Park Sol-mi wore a black halter-neck swimsuit and showed off a slim figure with no visible excess weight. Her exposed collarbone and long, slender arms drew attention. Her hair was casually tied up, and even with little to no makeup, she radiated a fresh beauty that drew admiration.

Even in an unadorned look, she displayed both healthy energy and an elegant atmosphere, showing the results of steady self-care. According to her profile, Park Sol-mi is 170 cm tall and weighs 50 kg, and she has long attracted attention for her consistent self-management.

Meanwhile, Park Sol-mi is married to actor Han Jae-seok and has two daughters. She is currently serving as the MC of Channel A's "The Secret of Celebrities in Our Neighborhood 1%."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.