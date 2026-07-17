Yoon Jong-shin’s wife Jeon Mi-ra shares photos of their three children, who have grown so much they now tower over their 175.5 cm mother

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Former tennis player Jeon Mi-ra shared a glimpse of her family life and showed how much her three children have grown.

On the 17th, Jeon Mi-ra posted a video on her personal account set to her husband Yoon Jong-shin's song "O My Baby."

She added, "I made this song when Ra-ik turned one, and now look how much time has passed," expressing how quickly the years have gone by.

The video showed Jeon Mi-ra and her three children posing together for a family photo. The children drew attention with their tall frames and impressive proportions, already towering over their 175.5 cm mother.

Jeon Mi-ra said, "My children take after their mom in their proportions and long legs," and added affectionately, "You’ve already surpassed Mom’s height, but Ra-ik, keep going and grow a little more."

Meanwhile, Yoon Jong-shin and Jeon Mi-ra married in 2006 and have three children.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.