'Heart Signal 4' Lee Joo-mi Opens Up About Double Eyelid and Under-Eye Surgery, Says She Often Heard, "Your Eyes Look Different"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Lee Joo-mi, a cast member of "Heart Signal 4," has candidly revealed for the first time that she underwent double eyelid surgery and under-eye fat repositioning surgery.

Recently, Lee Joo-mi uploaded a video to her YouTube channel, "Turtle Lee Joo-mi," titled "Something Is Definitely Different... (My First Story About Exploring My Appearance)."

In the video, Lee Joo-mi said she had received many questions about why her appearance had changed and explained in detail the process and reasons behind her eye surgeries. She said she underwent a procedure last fall to refine her double eyelid line with the non-incision method because her existing eyelids had formed multiple folds, making it uncomfortable to open her eyes. However, three months later, the left eyelid loosened, and she was also found to have ptosis, so she underwent corrective ptosis surgery in January. Lee Joo-mi said, "I used to rely heavily on my eyebrows when opening my eyes," and added, "After the correction, it became much easier to open my eyes, and many people say my expression looks clearer now," expressing satisfaction.

She also said she had undergone under-eye fat repositioning surgery along with the double eyelid procedure. She had usually needed concealer because of dark circles, but after the surgery, the dark circles improved significantly and her makeup routine changed as well. Lee Joo-mi said, "Concealer used to be essential, but now I can get by with light makeup that simply brings out my skin tone," and added, "I often hear that I look brighter."

She also offered advice drawn from her own experience to people considering surgery. She said, "Rather than choosing between the non-incision and incision methods, it is more important to find a clinic that can accurately diagnose how your eye muscles are being used," and urged people not to decide based only on the surgical method.

Meanwhile, Lee Joo-mi appeared on Channel A's dating reality show "Heart Signal 4" in 2023 and won wide popularity for her job as a lawyer and her innocent appearance. Since then, she has continued to connect with fans by regularly sharing her daily life and beauty content on her YouTube channel.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.