Heo Young-ji Reveals 7-Year Stalking Nightmare: "He Even Collected My Family's Phone Numbers to Harass Them" ('The Psychopath I Met')

[Sportschosun, Jung An-ji] Singer Heo Young-ji shocked viewers as she opened up about being stalked for as long as seven years.

On the 17th, MBN released a teaser for 'The Psychopath I Met' titled "The Story of How Kyu-hyun and Young-ji Were Threatened by Sasaeng Fans."

In the video, Heo Young-ji was asked whether she had ever felt fear at home. She carefully brought up the stalking case she had experienced in the past, saying, "It was not something that happened when I was alone at home."

Heo Young-ji said, "There was someone who harassed me for about seven years starting in 2016," surprising the cast. She added, "My parents ran a cafe. That person waited in front of it from the moment it opened, worried I might come by." She went on to explain that her parents, grateful for the fan's support, would sometimes prepare things for them, but the stalker twisted that into believing they had "acknowledged our relationship," revealing the delusional behavior and shocking everyone.

Heo Young-ji added, "When other fans confronted that person, they even wrote a letter saying they wanted to kill all those people because they were jealous of our relationship," heightening the shock.

The stalking extended to her family. Heo Young-ji said, "Don't people write their phone numbers on cars? They collected all of my family members' numbers, harassed my older sister, and contacted my parents," describing the fear she felt at the time.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.