Choi Soo-young Visits Tiffany's Show with YoonA and Sunny... "Hwang Yu-mi, Your Friends Are Here"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Girls' Generation (SNSD) member Choi Soo-young showed off the group's enduring bond as she cheered on Tiffany Young with Lim YoonA and Sunny.

On the 17th, Choi Soo-young posted several photos on her social media account and shared that she had visited the theater where Tiffany Young is appearing in the musical "Yumi's Cells."

The photos showed Choi Soo-young taking a friendly selfie with Lim YoonA and Sunny in the theater lobby. The three smiled brightly at the camera, while the "Yumi's Cells" photo zone and the phrase "Hey, Hwang Yu-mi, your friends are here" in the background suggested they had come to support Tiffany Young. Another photo showed Choi Soo-young taking a mirror selfie with Tiffany Young after the performance. Tiffany Young, holding a bouquet of flowers, smiled brightly, and Choi Soo-young stood shoulder to shoulder with her for a commemorative shot, expressing affection for her colleague. Along with the photos, Choi Soo-young left a message of support, writing, "Fighting, my 109 cells!"

The members of Girls' Generation have maintained their friendship for 19 years since their debut. Even while staying busy with individual activities, they continue to visit one another's projects and performances, warming fans' hearts.

Fans who saw the photos reacted by saying, "Girls' Generation's friendship is still going strong," "YoonA, Sunny, and Soo-young are the definition of loyalty," "Tiffany must have felt so supported," and "This combination is so nice to see again."

Meanwhile, Tiffany Young is currently meeting audiences with her performance in the musical "Yumi's Cells."

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.