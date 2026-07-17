Lee Da-hae Shows Off Her 18-Week Baby Bump and Reveals the Baby's Gender, "Se7en Is Already a Future Girl Dad" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Lee Da-hae revealed that her baby is a girl.

On the 17th, the official social media account of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) shared a post about actress Lee Da-hae, who had announced her pregnancy, along with footage of her appearance as a guest on 'My Little Old Boy' ("Miwoo Sae").

In the video, Lee Da-hae said she was pregnant when asked about her recent life, adding that she is currently 18 weeks along.

She said, "I got to greet everyone through 'Miwoo Sae' for the first time after becoming pregnant." She added, "I've been resting a lot and eating well these days. I've been spending time with my husband and enjoying it."

Lee Da-hae went on to say, "I've actually been living like a primitive person lately. The weather has been hot, and since I'm not alone anymore, I kept feeling sluggish." She added, "I put in some effort today. I took a photo and sent it to my mother and my husband, and he said, 'You look a bit like a celebrity today,' which made everyone laugh."

In particular, after revealing that the baby is a girl, Lee Da-hae shared the baby's prenatal nickname, "Haeven," inspired by her own name and Se7en's, and showed the excitement of an expectant parent.

She also said Se7en has been happily imagining the future by watching videos on social media of fathers and daughters spending time together, revealing his unusual side as an already devoted future girl dad and bringing smiles to everyone.

Meanwhile, Lee Da-hae married singer Se7en in 2023.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.