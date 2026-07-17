Divorce Lawyer Yang Narae Reveals a Glimpse of Her Handsome Groom-to-Be, Saying, "He Is a Precious Person Who Shares My Values"

[Sportschosun Park Ah-ram] Divorce lawyer Yang Narae, who is set to marry in September, shared her wedding photos herself and spoke about how she feels ahead of the wedding.

On the 17th, Yang Narae posted several wedding pictorial photos on her social networking service and said, "I have met a precious person I will spend my life with this September, and I am starting a new chapter."

In the released photos, Yang Narae wore a pure white wedding dress and struck a variety of poses, creating a graceful yet elegant mood.

She expressed her affection for her groom-to-be, saying, "We share the same values when it comes to right and wrong, and we also have the same direction for the future we are building together." She added, "Even the way we express love is similar. He is truly a precious person to me."

She continued, "Some of you may have learned about my marriage through articles after the broadcast, and I ask for your understanding that the news was shared before I could tell you directly." She added, "I sincerely thank you for all the support you have given me. I will repay that kindness by living happily, cherishing and respecting each other."

Earlier, Yang Narae made a surprise announcement on KBS 1TV's "Morning Forum," which aired that day, saying she would be getting married in September. She said, "Some people already thought I was married," and added, "I am getting married in September. I will do my best to live well."

Born in 1990, Yang Narae is the chief attorney at Narae Law Office and has appeared on various television programs, including JTBC's "Divorce Re-Boot Camp," where she continues to connect with the public.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

▶ Full text below

Hello, I am attorney Yang Narae.

This coming September, I will be marrying a precious partner with whom I will spend the rest of my life.

We share the same values about right and wrong, the same direction for the future we dream of together, and even the same way of expressing love to one another. He is a truly wonderful person.

Some of you may have learned the news through articles after this morning's Morning Forum broadcast, and I would appreciate your generous understanding that the announcement came before I was able to tell you directly.

I sincerely thank you for the support and love you have always given me. I will never forget your warm congratulations and blessings, and I will repay them by living happily while cherishing and respecting each other.

I look forward to your continued support. Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.