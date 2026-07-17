Lee Joo-seung Breaks Down in Tears After Revealing 100 Million Won Donation Certificate: "My Grandfather Would Have Loved It" ('I Live Alone')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Lee Joo-seung gave his grandmother the first-place trophy from his "director survival" competition. She hugged the trophy and cried, saying, "My grandfather would have loved it," touching viewers' hearts.

On the MBC program "I Live Alone," airing on the 17th, Lee Joo-seung returns after a long time as "Director Lee" and shares the story behind what he has been doing.

After finishing a meal with his mother and grandmother, Lee says, "Let me show you something," and takes out the first-place trophy he received from the "director survival" competition. When his grandmother sees it, she holds the trophy tightly with both hands and sheds tears of joy, saying, "My grandfather would have loved it."

The moment captures both the hard work Lee Joo-seung put in for his grandson's achievement and his grandmother's longing for her late husband, who did not live to see this day. Watching quietly, Lee and his mother also struggle to hold back tears and wipe their eyes. Lee also reveals the donation certificate showing that he gave away the 100 million won prize money, and says he made the decision because of his grandfather, raising curiosity about the story behind it.

Meanwhile, Lee says, "My grandfather called me 'Director Lee' from the time I first directed a film," and adds, "He passed away while I was writing the final script for the director survival competition," opening up about how difficult it was to prepare for the project.

He is also seen visiting his grandfather's empty room, placing the trophy and donation certificate in front of his grandfather's photo, and silently gazing at the picture, drawing attention.

Lee Joo-seung's heartfelt message to his grandfather will be revealed on MBC's "I Live Alone," airing today at 11:10 p.m.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.