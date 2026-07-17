Ryu Hye-young Responds to Concerns Over Her Slim Figure: "I Haven't Dieted Since I Was 25"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Ryu Hye-young has spoken out about concerns over her very slim figure.

On the 16th, a short-form video titled "The Truth About Dieting?" was uploaded to the account run by the production team behind Ryu Hye-young's YouTube channel.

While eating, Ryu Hye-young explained the story behind her extremely slim build, saying, "I have never dieted or lost weight. I haven't dieted since I was 25."

Ryu Hye-young said, "I had baby fat in my cheeks and body. Some of that disappeared, and I can also say it was because of exercise. I kept working out, but after changing trainers, I focused on posture correction and trained hard." She added, "My weight really has not changed. It always goes up and down by about 1 to 2 kilograms. This is my explanation time."

Ryu Hye-young recently appeared on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "I Live Alone" and shared a glimpse of her daily life. After finishing a slow run, she said, "I felt an obsession with getting enough protein," and drew attention for making and eating her own sashimi rice bowl after ordering sashimi. After the broadcast, some viewers continued to worry about her very slim figure, but Ryu Hye-young directly clarified that her body is natural, not the result of dieting.

Meanwhile, actress Ryu Hye-young gained widespread popularity for her role as Sung Bo-ra in tvN's "Reply 1988" in 2015.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.